Carlos Correa has returned to the Minnesota Twins on a six-year, $200 million contract. This move comes after deals with the New York Mets and San Francisco Giants had fallen through.

Reports indicated that Twins star Byron Buxton played a huge role in Correa’s return. On Friday, Correa spoke about these reports and more in a Q&A with The Athletic.

Correa confirmed Buxton reached out to him during the offseason. However, those conversations did not go as one may have initially thought.

“The one thing I appreciated more about Buxton is that he never called me to try to get me to sign with the Twins,” Correa revealed to The Athletic. “Never did he say, ‘Bro, I want you to be in Minnesota. Please sign with us. Please consider us.’ Never. He was always very kind and very professional.”

Instead, Buxton inquired about how Correa was doing. The Twins outfielder also checked in on the Correa family as they were expecting their second child. This made a huge impact on the two-time All-Star shortstop.

“The last thing you want in free agency is for a lot of people to call you, saying sign here, sign there, everybody throwing a pitch at you,” Correa explained. “What you want to do is sit down with your family, go through the process as a family and make a decision.”

The respect Buxton showed obviously went a long way, and now the two will team up for 2023 and beyond. Buxton, Correa, and the Twins look to win the American League Central Division after finishing third in 2022.