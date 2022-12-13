By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

The Minnesota Twins have signed catcher Christian Vasquez on a three-year deal. The two-time World Series champion Vasquez will look to build on his impressive career resume at backstop for the Twins.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post was the first to report that Vasquez had signed with the Twins. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic later added that the former Astro had signed a three-year deal with Minnesota. The financial details of the contract are not yet known.

Vasquez started last season with the Boston Red Sox. In 84 games, he hit .282 with eight home runs and 42 RBI. He was then traded to the Houston Astros at the Trade Deadline. Vasquez batted .250 with one home run and 10 RBI in 35 games with Houston. The now Minnesota Twin’s season ended with the Astros defeating the Phillies in the World Series, giving Vasquez his second ring.

Over his eight-year MLB career, Vasquez is a .261 hitter with 55 home runs and 276 RBI. He also has 16 stolen bases to his name. Vasquez will bring a strong bat, a strong persona behind the plate to lead the pitching staff and the knowledge of what it’s like to win a World Series to the Twins.

Christian Vasquez signing comes after the Twins employed Gary Sanchez as their catcher for most of the year. Over 128 games, ‘The Kraken,’ hit just .205 with 16 home runs and 61 RBI. The home runs are nice, but Minnesota is hoping Vasquez will bring more consistency behind the plate.

As the Twins try to make a deal for Carlos Correa, they have found their catcher. Minnesota is hopeful Vasquez’s veteran presence will help lead the Twins back to the top of the AL Central.