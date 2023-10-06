The Minnesota Twins and Houston Astros will battle in the ALDS as the MLB playoffs continue on. The Twins are set to turn to a surprise starting pitcher for Game 1, as Bailey Ober will draw the outing, per Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com.

Ober wasn't aware he would be starting until Friday. He commented on the news, via KSTPSports.

“I found out probably 20, 30 minutes ago,” Ober said to the media. “It was an extremely fun conversation to have with Rocco (Baldelli, Twins manager). “I was kind of prepping just in case this would be the situation… I was prepping just in case I was gonna be the guy. It's a great conversation to have and I'll be ready to go.”

Twins: Bailey Ober to start Game 1 vs. Astros

It goes without saying, but this is a huge honor for Bailey Ober. Joe Ryan and Kenta Maeda were also options to start the contest, but Minnesota ultimately opted for the tall right-hander.

Ober, who stands 6'9 and is 28-years old, is currently in his third MLB season. After a mediocre rookie season in 2021, Ober flashed signs of potential during the 2022 campaign. He finished 2022 with a very respectable 3.21 ERA across 11 starts. Injuries limited him though.

In 2023, Ober made 26 starts and posted a 3.43 ERA while striking out 146 batters. Although the decision to start Bailey Ober will catch some by surprise, it isn't as if he hasn't earned it. He's a quality pitcher capable of giving the Twins important innings of work.

Taking on a playoff-experienced Astros ball club will be a challenge for Ober. In fact, it is a challenge for any pitcher. Still, Twins fans should expect him to toe the rubber with confidence. As long as nerves don't get the best of him, Ober will keep Minnesota in the game.

Minnesota-Houston clash

The Astros won the AL West and expect to take care of business versus the Twins. However, Minnesota performed well in the AL Wild Card Series, so they have a key momentum advantage. The Twins won't go down without a fight.

First pitch for Game 1 of the Twins-Astros ALDS clash is scheduled for 4:45 PM EST in Houston.