The Minnesota Twins added a reliever to their bullpen Wednesday in free agency as the MLB offseason continues on.

The Minnesota Twins and reliever Josh Staumont are in agreement on a one-year contract, Robert Murray of FanSided reports.

Minnesota won the American League Central in 2023 but had uncertainty entering the offseason. The Twins have been looking for upgrades to the roster and Staumont should provide bullpen depth.

The 30-year-old right-handed pitcher made his big league debut in 2019 with the Kansas City Royals. He's pitched with Kansas City during his entire MLB career, recording a 4.01 ERA across 168.1 total innings pitched.

Staumont impressed early with the Royals, posting ERAs under three in both 2020 and 2021. He's struggled over the past two seasons, however, recording a 6.45 ERA in 2022 and 5.40 ERA in 2023 out of the Royals bullpen.

The Twins are surely counting on Staumont finding his early-career form. If that does happen, this contract will pay major dividends in 2024.

Twins' offseason

Minnesota is going to compete for an AL Central title once again in 2024. However, the Detroit Tigers and Kansas City Royals have been fairly aggressive in terms of adding talent during the offseason. Winning the division will not be easy for the Twins, especially since they have yet to make any big splashes in MLB free agency.

The Twins' roster is going to produce decent results. Minnesota still has stars such as Byron Buxton, Carlos Correa, and Royce Lewis. After losing Sonny Gray in free agency to the St. Louis Cardinals, though, the starting rotation needs to be addressed.

In fact, Minnesota's pitching rotation will ultimately determine how well the ball club fares during the '24 campaign. If they fail to add enough quality arms to the pitching staff then the AL Central will indeed be up for grabs.

At the very least, the Staumont signing provides further stability to a bullpen with potential.