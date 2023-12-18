Twins are entertaining trade interest in Max Kepler and Jorge Polanco after winning AL Central in 2023.

The MLB offseason is in full swing, and we've already seen some crazy moves. In the American League Central, the most active teams are the Kansas City Royals and the Detroit Tigers. The Minnesota Twins, who won the division in 2023, have yet to make a significant move. However, that could be changing sometime soon.

The Twins are listening to trade offers around outfielder Max Kepler and infielder Jorge Polanco, which was reported by USA Today's Bob Nightengale last week. However, we're learning a bit more about what Minnesota may want in return for these two.

The Twins are reportedly seeking pitching help, MLB Network insider Jon Morosi notes. As of now, no trade involving Kepler or Polanco is close. Furthermore, their markets will become clearer once free agents Rhys Hoskins, Justin Turner, and JD Martinez sign.

Twins need pitching help amid offseason departures

Morosi noted recent offseason departures as the reason for Minnesota's hunt for pitching help. The Twins saw veteran hurlers Sonny Gray and Kenta Maeda sign elsewhere this winter. Gray signed on with the St. Louis Cardinals, while Maeda stayed in the AL Central and joined the Tigers.

Gray pitched for two seasons in a Minnesota uniform. He posted a 16-13 record with a 2.90 ERA, walking 91 batters and striking out 300 during that span. His 2023 season was certainly his best as a Twins pitcher. In fact, his performances earned him a second-place finish in AL Cy Young voting.

Maeda, meanwhile, pitched parts of three seasons in Minnesota. He pitched to a 18-14 record, sporting a 4.02 ERA, walking 70 batters and striking out 310. The Japanese right-hander missed the 2022 season with an injury. His return to the mound saw him record a 4.23 ERA in 20 starts.

Overall, the two veterans started a combined 52 games and pitched a combined 204.1 innings. The Twins will have to fill those holes in the rotation before Opening Day. Perhaps a trade involving Max Kepler or Jorge Polanco could land them a starter.

Polanco, 30, has spent his entire 10-year career with the Twins. Last season, he hit 14 home runs while slashing .255/.355/.454, drawing 36 walks, and striking out 88 times. Kepler has also spent his entire career with the Twins. The German outfielder had 24 home runs and a .260/.332/.484 slash line in 130 games last season.

The Twins seem poised to make a move sooner rather than later. Fans certainly should keep on eye on these two as Minnesota attempts to make a run at a second consecutive AL Central title in 2024.