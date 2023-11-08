The Minnesota Twins were very competitive in 2023, but there are some trades the team should consider to help in 2024.

The Minnesota Twins had a successful 2023 season, reaching the playoffs and defeating the Toronto Blue Jays before losing to the Houston Astros in the ALDS in four games, but there are some moves that need to be made if the Twins want to have a chance at going deeper into the playoffs in 2024.

It has been reported that the Twins will look to cut payroll to improve flexibility this offseason, and there are multiple players that the team can trade that will provide that, and possibly even provide reinforcements to improve the rest of the roster. Some of these players are at positions of depth that the Twins can fill pretty easily from within as well.

The American League Central seemingly is up for grabs for over the next few years, and the Twins are trying to take advantage of that. The Detroit Tigers, Kansas City Royals, Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox do not seem like they are ready to contend. The Guardians are likely the closest challenger, followed by the Tigers if their young talent puts it all together. The Royals are deep into a rebuild, while the White Sox are a team in transition heading into 2024.

With that being said, lets look into the trades that the Twins can make this offseason heading into 2024.

OF Max Kepler

If there is one thing the Twins should do this offseason, it is look to capitalize on the organization's outfield depth, and with Max Kepler coming off of his best season since 2019, this is the time to get something back that could set the team up better in the long-term. Max Kepler is also entering his last season with the Twins before hitting free agency and is due to make $10 million, according to Spotrac.

There are many teams around the league that could use an outfielder like Max Kepler. He is strong on the defensive side and seems to have made an adjustment to have some more offensive success. At the very least, the Twins should put some feelers out and see what they could get in a hypothetical trade.

IF Jorge Polanco

Jorge Polanco is the other player the Twins could get some immediate help in return for if they trade him this offseason. Jorge Polanco has been consistently good at the plate throughout the course of his career. His only below-average season by the wRC+ plus stat in the last six seasons was in the 2020 season, which was shortened to 60 games due to COVID-19, according to FanGraphs.

The Twins have Jorge Polanco under control for the next two seasons, according to Spotrac. The Twins picked up Polanco's club option for 2024, so he will make $10.5 million next season, and there is another club option for 2025 which if picked up, would have Polanco scheduled to make $12 million that season. That is a lot of flexibility for a team acquiring Polanco, and it is a pretty good price tag for a player who has been very consistent over the years.

With the reports that the Twins will be looking to shave payroll this offseason, these two players make the most sense, not only to save money but also to get a bit younger and get some pieces to help the team compete in 2024 and beyond. It will be worth monitoring what pieces the Twins move this offseason.