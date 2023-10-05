The Minnesota Twins advanced to the ALDS against the Houston Astros after sweeping the Toronto Blue Jays in the Wild Card round, and shortstop Carlos Correa had his fingerprints all over series with an incredible play in Game 1 to nail Bo Bichette at home, and in Game 2 when he hit an RBI single to open the scoring and called for a pickoff of Vlad Guerrero Jr. to escape a jam. Correa is an experienced player who knows what it takes to win in the playoffs, his teammates raved about him and his ability to show up in the big moments after the win.

“He's kind of like Iron Man,” Kyle Farmer said, via Dan Hayes of The Athletic. “He puts that mask on, that playoff mask, and he comes out and he leaves it all out there. He's been there so many times. He knows what it takes to win.”

Kyle Farmer is right. Carlos Correa has shown up in October before, numerous times in his career with the Astros. Now with the Twins, he will be facing his old team in the ALDS. Pitchers Pablo Lopez and Sonny Gray also gave Correa his flowers.

“I used to see it on TV,” Pablo Lopez said, via Hayes. “No one sold him short on that. He does these things that you're not expecting to be done. He does it. He makes it look so easy. He shows up.”

For the inside story on the next Shohei Ohtani, listen below:

Sonny Gray was on the mound when Correa called for the pickoff move, and he raved about Correa's vision for the game.

“Superstars show up in the biggest moments,” Gray said, via Hayes. “We saw Carlos (Tuesday). We saw Carlos (Wednesday), not just with his play — big knock, incredible plays. But just the way he sees the game, the way he can slow it down. A special player.”

Correa had a down year statistically in the regular season, but he can make amends for that by continuing to impact the game for the Twins in the way he did against Toronto.