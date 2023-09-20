The Minnesota Twins are on the cusp of clinching the AL Central title, but they'll have to do it without Carlos Correa. The Twins placed their struggling shortstop on the injured list on Wednesday, according to Dan Hayes.

Correa left Monday's game in the first inning with a heel injury that stems from having plantar fasciitis, something he's dealt with for most of the season. He'll likely miss the rest of the regular season, but Twins bench coach Jayce Tingler said the team is “super optimistic” that Correa will be ready for the postseason, according to Bobby Nightengale.

Correa's season has not lived up to the standard of his contract. After a tumultuous offseason that saw Correa reportedly sign with two different teams before the Twins inked him to a six-year deal worth $200 million, the two-time All-Star is having a below-par season.

His .711 OPS is the lowest mark of his career (excluding 2020). His .230 batting average is also the lowest of his career.

The Twins have a comfortable eight-game lead in the division despite Correa's lack of production. They should clinch a playoff berth by the end of the weekend and are likely locked into the three-seed in the American League playoff picture. If there was ever a time to give Correa some time to heal it's now.

Correa will be eligible to return from the injured list on September 29, three days before the regular season ends. The first playoff game is scheduled for October 3. In a corresponding move, the Twins recalled outfielder Trevor Larnach.