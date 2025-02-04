The Minnesota Twins are bringing back a familiar face to their bullpen for the 2025 season.

The ball club has reached an agreement with reliever Danny Coulombe, who played for the Twins from 2020-2022. Via Jon Heyman:

“Danny Coulombe to the Twins, pending physical. Very solid back end bullpen now for Minnesota with Duran, Jax, Sands, etc.”

Coulombe played the last two seasons for the Baltimore Orioles and was absolutely lights out. In 2023, he compiled a 2.81 ERA in 61 relief appearances, striking out 58 in 51.1 innings of work. Last year, he was also solid, posting a 2.12 ERA in 33 appearances.

The Twins' bullpen is actually quite loaded after signing Coulombe, but the front office is likely taking injuries into consideration here. Things happen throughout a season and it's better to have a plethora of arms than not enough. Plus, Coulombe has been with the organization before and has shown well.

Also, the pen has a ton of righties. Bringing in a left-hander was certainly a priority for Minnesota. They lost Caleb Thielbar to the Chicago Cubs this offseason, which means Coulombe could be seen as his immediate replacement. It's been a very quiet offseason for the AL Central club as Coulombe is their first free-agent signing of the winter.

The Twins' bullpen wasn't great last season, ranking 19th in the big leagues with a 4.19 ERA. Hopefully, Coulombe can help bring that down. The 35-year-old has pitched 10 seasons in the Majors, also suiting up for the Los Angeles Dodgers and Athletics.

Minnesota had a disappointing '24 campaign, finishing in third place in the division with an 82-80 record, ultimately missing the playoffs. Despite the lack of moves this offseason, this is still a strong roster that is capable of competing. After the brutal ending to last season though, the Twins will be motivated to bounce back in '25 and return to the postseason.