The Minnesota Twins have had a fairly quiet offseason, and with payroll questions surrounding the team, rumors have swirled around them suggesting they could potentially subtract some of their top players, rather than bringing more top players aboard. One such guy who has once again popped up in trade rumors is starting pitcher Pablo Lopez.

Lopez was traded to Minnesota just over two years ago, and he promptly earned his first All-Star selection in 2024 before taking a bit of a step back in 2024. While Lopez is still the Twins top starter, that hasn't prevented his name from popping up in those aforementioned trade rumors. And while the possibility for him to get dealt is on the table, it doesn't sound like something Minnesota's ace is all that worried about.

“I signed to be here long term,” López said, per The Minnesota Star Tribune. “Rumors are just rumors until something happens. It’s not like they were rumors that the Twins called me [about them]. They are rumors that I mainly see because my aunt texts all those rumors to me.”

Pablo Lopez in line to be Twins' ace for 2025 campaign

Even with these rumors surrounding Lopez, he's already been pegged as the Twins Opening Day starter by manager Rocco Baldelli, indicating that the team doesn't have plans to move him before the 2025 season starts. Lopez also signed a four-year, $73.5 million contract extension with Minnesota in April of 2023, so it seems like he's committed to sticking around for the foreseeable future.

Of course, if a team comes in and blows the Twins away with a huge trade offer, then their tune on these trade rumors could change. But for now, that doesn't seem like it's going to happen, and if all goes according to plan for both sides, Lopez will be on the mound for Minnesota when they open their 2025 campaign on Mar. 27 against the St. Louis Cardinals.