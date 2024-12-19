Despite missing the playoffs in 2024, the Minnesota Twins have yet to make a major offseason splash. However, trading away star pitcher Pablo Lopez would certainly make some noise.

Minnesota is listening to trade offers for the star right-hander, via Jeff Passan of ESPN. Depending on how the rest of free agency shakes out, those talks could advance to more serious stages.

Blake Snell signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers on a five-year, $182 million contract. Max Fried followed it up with a eight-year, $216 million deal with the New York Yankees. Corbin Burnes could make more than both and is still lurking in free agency. Even players like Sean Manaea and Jack Flaherty should earn sizable contracts.

Many teams across the league may be priced out of free agent pitchers, especially if their deals continue scaling up. If those franchises opt to take an alternative route, the Twins have a bright light at the end of the tunnel in Lopez.

The righty is coming off of a 2024 campaign that saw him put up 15-10 record with a 4.08 ERA and a 198/41 K/BB ratio. His 2023 campaign was even grander, including Lopez earning the first All-Star nomination of his career. He held a 11-8 record with a 3.66 ERA and a career-best 234 strikeouts to go alongside 48 walks.

If Pablo Lopez is truly made available, he should attract widespread interest. He is under team control through 2027 after signing a lucrative extension. Lopez would amplify any team in the league's rotation.

Including Minnesota's, which puts the Twins in a rough spot. Injuries to some of their top stars have held the team back. They made the playoffs in 2023, but were taken out in the ALDS. Now, they enter 2025 with a decision to make.

They can run it back and look to regain control of the NL Central. The Twins still have plenty of talent on their roster, including star player Carlos Correa. Keeping Lopez would give Minnesota the best chance of actually competing.

Or, they could focus on their youth and look to recoup Lopez's value in future assets. It's tough to imagine the Twins battling with a team like the Dodgers as currently constructed. Maybe they decide to revamp the farm and retool their franchise's vision.

Eventually, a decision must be made on Lopez. If the phones keep ringing, the Twins might best poised to swing a trade.