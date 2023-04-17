The Minnesota Twins (10-6) continue to make early noise, this time agreeing with pitcher Pablo Lopez on a huge 4-year, $73.5 million contract extension, via Craig Mish of MLB Network.

Lopez, a surprise offseason addition who indirectly was the recipient of some Twinkie Nation whimpering, has quickly become a valued member of the American League Central leaders. He has posted a dazzling 1.73 ERA in four starts this season, striking out more than eight batters per game. His sizzling April comes after his impressive outing for his native Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic.

The Twins front office surprised many when they dealt reigning American league batting champion Luis Arraez to the Miami Marlins for Lopez and multiple prospects back in January. The immediate response was mixed, as there is certainly merit in maximizing the return value of a utility infielder whose power does not quite line up with modern standards. Nevertheless, Pablo Lopez was going to face plenty of unwarranted pressure due to the nature of the deal.

Although Arraez just hit for the cycle and is leading the National League with an absurd .471 batting average, the returns on Lopez have been only positive for a pitching staff that has found itself beleaguered in recent years. He can be the missing link for a postseason hopeful whose ceiling tends to be capped by their rotation depth.

Minnesota stole headlines over the offseason, especially after emerging the victor in the never-ending Carlos Correa sweepstakes. There is obviously a long way to go, but the Twins organization is looking much savvier than many fans probably anticipated after some risky and unconventional moves.

Locking up Lopez could ensure that the good optics continue.