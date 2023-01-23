Pablo Lopez is ready to play for a potential Minnesota Twins contending team in 2023 after being traded from the Miami Marlins. But he’s also excited for a specific Johan Santana-based reason, per the Minnesota Twins Twitter account.

“Every Venezuelan kid grew up a Johan Santana fan, I have vivid memories of watching him as a youngster, in a Twins uniform,” Lopez said. “Now to be able to be a part of an organization like the Twins. Everyone knows what they’re made of.”

Santana had a dominant mid-2000’s stretch in Minnesota. He won the NL Cy Young award in 2004 and 2007. He was a 3-time Twins All-Star and 4-time career All-Star as well. Santana is remembered as one of the best left-handed pitchers in recent memory.

Pablo Lopez may not be a left-handed hurler, but he will look to use Santana’s Twins success as motivation moving forward.

The Twins ultimately acquired Lopez along with a pair of intriguing young prospects from the Marlins for infielder Luis Arraez. It is a deal that benefited both teams given Minnesota’s pitching needs and Miami’s offensive needs.

Lopez profiles as a steady middle of the rotation option with upside. He’s fresh off of a 2022 campaign that saw him post a career high 180 innings pitched and 32 games started. Lopez ultimately finished the year with a respectable 3.75 ERA for the Marlins.

The Twins are hopeful that he can take another step forward in 2023. Perhaps Johan Santana will take some time to mentor the new Minnesota pitcher this season.