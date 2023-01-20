The Miami Marlins and Minnesota Twins agreed to terms on a Luis Arraez for Pablo Lopez-led trade on Friday. Minnesota also received a pair of prospects in the deal. On the surface, this seems like a win-win trade for both sides. The Marlins desperately needed to add offense while the Twins were looking to acquire pitching depth.

But which side ultimately won the trade?

Full Marlins-Twins trade

The Marlins received only 2B Luis Arraez in the deal. Meanwhile, the Twins received SP Pablo Lopez, SS Jose Salas, and OF Bryan Chourio.

The added prospects obviously benefit Minnesota. But the Marlins are receiving the reigning AL batting champion. Let’s take a closer look at this deal.

Miami gets Luis Arraez

The Marlins are known for having no shortage of pitching on their roster. However, they’ve also had minimal offense in recent years. Luis Arraez won’t provide much in the way of power for the Marlins. With that being said, he is a pivotal contributor who can make things happen at the plate.

Arraez hit .316 to lead the AL in 2022. He added a .375 OBP and respectable .795 OPS. Although he clubbed only 8 home runs, Arraez added 31 doubles for the Twins.

He offers steady defense as well. But the Marlins traded for him mainly due to his offensive prowess. The Marlins now have 4 second baseman who will play all over the diamond. Jazz Chisholm played second last year, while Joey Wendle can play the position as well. The Marlins also signed 2B Jean Segura earlier in the offseason.

They have plenty of infield options following this Arraez acquisition. They still need to add another outfielder or two, but the Marlins’ offense has improved since last year.

Twins get Pablo Lopez, prospects

Pablo Lopez enjoyed a strong 2022 season with the Marlins. He pitched to the tune of a 3.75 ERA to go along with 174 strikeouts over 180 innings pitched. He’s been the subject of various trade rumors since last year, but nothing came to fruition until now. Miami was holding out until they received a player they felt could directly impact the big league ball club.

Infielder Jose Salas highlights the prospect return. He was the Marlins’ No. 5 prospect and features a high-ceiling.

Chourio is another prospect with decent potential. He ultimately helped to round out the trade.

The Twins reportedly made it clear they had no interest in making this a 1-for-1 deal. The inclusions of the prospects proved necessary for the Marlins to make the trade a reality.

Final thoughts and trade grade

A 1-for-1 trade wouldn’t have seemed all that bad for either side. Luis Arraez is a tremendous contact hitter and has multiple years of team control remaining. But the fact that he was the AL batting champ certainly increased his value.

In the end, both the Twins and Marlins filled a need. The Twins’ recent signing of Carlos Correa helps lessen the blow of losing Arraez as well. What started out as a forgettable offseason has turned into a productive one for the Twins as they look to catch the Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox in the AL Central.

Miami has also made plenty of moves this offseason. Their odds of competing in the NL East are slim, but the future is beginning to appear bright.

The Twins ultimately won the trade, but this was a quality deal for all parties involved.

Twins trade grade: A-

Marlins trade grade: B