The Minnesota Twins made the playoffs after winning their division, but it was the AL Central, which was the worst division in the MLB this year. Minnesota took on the Toronto Blue Jays in the Wild Card round and the Twins hosted the series, and the Blue Jays had the better record, but they got in via the Wild Card. Many people thought that Toronto would win that series, but the Twins ended up sweeping them, proving that they belong in the postseason.

Now, the Twins are taking on the defending World Series champs, the Houston Astros, in the ALDS. It's going to be a tough series for the Twins to win, and they lost game one, but rookie Royce Lewis has been on an absolute tear to begin postseason play.

Houston took game one of the ALDS 6-4, but Royce Lewis homered in the game to make history. He now has three home runs in the playoffs, and he has become the first rookie in MLB history to hit three homers in their first three postseason games, according to a tweet from MLB. That is an extremely impressive feat, and Lewis has brought his A-game so far in the playoffs.

Game two of the ALDS is on Sunday, and the Twins are looking to even up the series before it shifts over to Minneapolis for games three and four. If Royce Lewis can continue to play like he has been to start the postseason, Minnesota will have a decent shot in this series.