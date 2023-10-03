Minnesota Twins infielder Royce Lewis is having quite a night in Game 1 of the American League Wild Card game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Lewis kicked things off with a two-run home run in the first inning that drove Edouard Julien to home plate as well. Lewis then launched yet another homer in his next plate appearance, a solo shot, that extended Minnesota's lead to three runs.

With his offensive outburst in the early goings of the showdown versus the Blue Jays, Lewis just became the third player in the history of Major League Baseball to send a ball deep in each of his first two career plate appearances in the postseason, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

“Royce Lewis is just the 3rd player all-time to homer in each of his first two career postseason plate appearances, joining Evan Longoria (2008) and Gary Gaetti (1987).”

Lewis has been one of the best offensive weapons of the Twins in 2023, and he's already following up on his strong regular season with a sparkling performance in the playoffs. He is showing both poise and power at the plate, playing as though he has been under this kind of pressure many times before.

Back in the 2023 MLB regular season, Royce Lewis slashed .309/.372/.548 with 15 home runs and 52 RBIs across a total of 239 plate appearances.

Lewis was selected by the Twins in the first round of the 2017 MLB Draft as that year's first overall pick.

Royce Lewis, Twins looking to take Game 1 of the series vs. Blue Jays

The hope for the Twins is that Lewis' home runs in Game 1 against the Blue Jays wouldn't go to waste by taking care of their lead and getting the job done completely for a victory. Game 2 of the series is scheduled for Wednesday, with the Twins giving the starting nod to Sonny Gray.

The Twins are making just their first appearance in the playoffs since 2020 when they failed to get past the Wild Card round after getting swept in the series by the Houston Astros. Lewis and the Twins managed to book a ticket to the 2023 MLB playoffs by topping the American League Central with an 87-75 record, the third time since 2019 that they ended up as the division's champions.