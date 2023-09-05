Royce Lewis is the gift that keeps on giving monster jacks for the Minnesota Twins. He just can't seem to stop hitting grand slams, as he added yet another to his name when he launched one early in Monday night's game against the Cleveland Guardians on the road.

Lewis expanded the Twins' two-run lead to six runs when he sent one deep for 401 feet in the second inning to drive himself, Willi Castro, Edouard Julien, and Jorge Polanco home. Not only that but with that grand slam, Lewis joined an extremely exclusive statistical club in the big leagues that used to have only one member: New York Yankees legend Lou Gehrig (via OptaSTATS).

“Royce Lewis of the @Twins is the second player in MLB history to hit at least 5 home runs and 3 grand slams over an 8-game span. The other was Lou Gehrig in 1931.”

Lewis finished the game 3-for-4 with two runs and six RBIs to help power the Twins to a 20-6 victory in the series opener in Cleveland. The 24-year-old Lewis is coming off a superb performance in a previous three-game series against the Texas Rangers during which he went 4-for-13 with a home run and four RBIs. Over his last 13 games, Lewis has slashed .315/.373/.722 and hit seven home runs with 22 RBIs, and five walks.

The Twins definitely want Lewis to keep it going, as they look to further solidify their hold of the top spot in the American League Central division. After their win over the Guardians, the Twins improved to 72-66 — six games ahead of their division rivals.