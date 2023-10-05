The Toronto Blue Jays were knocked out of the 2023 MLB Playoffs on Wednesday, dropping a 2-0 decision to the Minnesota Twins. The Blue Jays got a positive outing from starting pitcher Jose Berrios, which gave way to a heartbreaking situation that the talented pitcher won't soon forget.

Blue Jays third baseman Matt Chapman expressed his honest take on what went wrong after the game. Berrios said prior to the game that he was going to do his best to enjoy it.

Berrios was pulled in the third inning after striking out five hitters and walking one.

The Puerto Rico-born hurler had a record of 11-12 on the season with a 3.64 ERA and over 180 strikeouts. On Tuesday, he was not given the opportunity to finish what he started as the Blue Jays decided to ride with their bullpen instead.

Berrios' face from the dugout says it all — he was pulled after just 47 pitches after previously spending six seasons with the Blue Jays' Wild Card round opponents.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider will do his best to rally the team after the disappointing finish, but there's no denying — this one hurt. The Twins scored two runs in the fourth off of Yusei Kikuchi and Berrios, respectively. Yimi Garcia did his best to hold down the fort for the Blue Jays' bullpen, walking one batter while striking out three.

Bo Bichette, Alejandro Kirk, and Santiago Espinal led the Blue Jays with two hits each on the day, but it wasn't enough to take the lead on the road as Minnesota secured the victory, ending an exciting but ultimately disappointing season for the former Twin and current Blue Jay Berrios.

It remains to be seen whether Toronto's current core has a World Series run left in it, but odds are they won't forget this feeling of Tuesday's loss anytime soon.