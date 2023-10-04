The Minnesota Twins won their first playoff game since 2004 on Tuesday in a thrilling Game 1 against the Toronto Blue Jays. They didn’t do it without some dramatic moments either, including two Royce Lewis home runs and some fantastic defense.

Perhaps the biggest play, at least according to Twins manager Rocco Baldelli, came in the top of the fourth. With the Twins leading 3-0, the Blue Jays had runners on first and second with two outs. A slow roller off the bat of Kevin Kiermaier ate up Jorge Polanco, but Carlos Correa was there to clean it up and fired a dart home to throw out Bo Bichette and preserve the shutout.

“It’s a play I think we’ll see forever in Twins history,” Baldelli said, via Bob Nightengale.

The Twins have had some great postseason moments in their history, including a walk-off victory to win the 1991 World Series a night after forcing the decisive Game 7 in the final at-bat of Game 6. Correa's throw will get better if the Twins advance in the playoffs.

Correa is supposed to be Minnesota's superstar and superstar players make plays in the postseason. Correa, who played in 80 MLB playoff games, is looked at as the savior for the Twins. He is no stranger toMinn making memorable plays in the playoffs but has yet to do it in a Twins uniform prior to Tuesday.

A team gets a certain sort of swagger to them when its best player is at his peak. That is close to what Carlos Correa is at right now and the Twins are playing their best baseball right now.