Few teams have been as good as the Minnesota Twins over the last three months. A slow start to the season could have derailed Minnesota's playoff chances but the Twins stayed the course and occupy a Wild Card spot as September nears. They're still in a position to win the American League Central too with a 2 1/2 game deficit entering Tuesday.

Injuries are a major factor in Minnesota's season too as the Twins have had to tap into their depth on multiple occasions. That won’t change in the final month of the regular season where roster moves are more common than other months. As the minor league season concludes and MLB rosters increase from 26 players to 28, teams hit the transaction wire hard.

MLB franchises take pride in growing talent internally and seeing those players thrive in the majors. There's an added level of satisfaction when a prospect drafted by the organization makes his debut years after the buzz surrounding him began.

Those debuts have become synonymous with September in the baseball calendar. Although the strategies and layout of September call-ups have changed in recent years, the excitement of a high-profile prospect hitting an MLB diamond for the first time never fails to reach the ballpark.

It hits differently when a team is in the midst of a playoff chase. That's the case for the Twins with five weeks left in the regular season. Which Minnesota prospects can help the Twinkies down the stretch with October in their sights?

Twins add pitching depth with hard-throwing righty

The Twins have dug into their minor league pitching depth lately with a pair of starters making their MLB debuts over the last nine weeks. David Festa and Zebby Matthews were plucked from Triple-A and are helping the Twins navigate through injuries to several key arms.

Andrew Morris is another minor leaguer in Minnesota's system thriving on the mound. The 22-year-old is putting together a fantastic second professional season and is knocking on the door of the big leagues following a recent promotion to Triple-A St. Paul.

Two of his first three starts in Triple-A were quality starts as opponents hit .185 off him across 15 innings. Overall Morris has a 9-4 record with a 2.28 ERA in 22 appearances across three levels in 2024. 11 of his 20 starts were quality starts with just over nine strikeouts per nine in a career-high 114 1/3 innings.

Morris added life to his fastball this year and has a solid three-pitch mix. He's created less contact than in 2023, a key area the Twins wanted to see him improve. His strikeout numbers reflect that and he's kept his walk rate down.

Minnesota can’t bank on either Joe Ryan or Chris Paddack returning this season, let alone pitching effectively. The Twins will likely turn to the minors again when rosters expand and add another talented arm to the big league club. Andrew Morris turns 23 on Sept. 1. The Hollywood script is writing itself.

Power-hitting corner infielder nearing MLB debut

Seeing a prospect tap into his power is something MLB teams yearn for. The Twins don’t have a ton of pop on the farm but Yunior Severino appears to be a force to be reckoned with at the major league level.

Severino signed with the Atlanta Braves as a 17-year-old but wound up with the Twins after the Braves were penalized for violating international signing rules. Now 24, Severino's first MLB promotion is on the horizon.

The switch-hitting infielder didn’t reach Double-A until his fifth professional season in 2022. He's torn the cover off the ball since and established himself as one of the best power bats in the minors. Severino hit 54 home runs in 2022 and 2023, including 35 in 120 games last year.

His numbers are slightly down across the board in 2024 but he's still managed to hit 19 home runs with a .799 OPS. Severino carries a 15-game on-base streak into Tuesday despite hitting .212 in August.

The Twins are known for their power and are consistently among the league's top home run-hitting teams. They finished in the top five in two of the last three seasons and are seventh this year with 162 homers. Why not add a little more amid a playoff race?

Yunior Severino's defense has improved since his move to first base last year. He has a .988 fielding percentage in over 600 innings at first this season after not committing an error in 14 starts in 2023. He could be valuable for the Twins on both sides of the ball.