Spencer Schwellenbach heads to the hill for the Atlanta Braves as they face the Minnesota Twins. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Braves-Twins prediction and pick.

Braves-Twins Projected Starters

Spencer Schwellenbach vs. Simeon Woods Richardson

Spencer Schwellenbach (5-6) with a 3.94 ERA and a 1.03 WHIP

Last Start: Schwellenbach went 6.2 innings in his last start, giving up three hits and a walk. He would surrender two runs and take the win over the Phillies.

2024 Road Splits: Schwellenbach is 2-3 on the road in seven starts with a 3.98 ERA and a .227 opponent batting average.

Simeon Woods Richardson (5-3) with a 3.69 ERA and a 1.18 WHIP

Last Start: Woods Richardson went five innings, giving up four hits, two walks, and a home run. He would give up just one run in a win over the Padres.

2024 Home Splits: In ten starts at home, Woods Richardson is 1-1 with a 3.29 ERA and a .197 opponent batting average.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Braves-Twins Odds

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (+136)

Moneyline: -112

Minnesota Twins: +1.5 (-164)

Moneyline: -104

Over: 8.5 (+100)

Under: 8.5 (-122)

How to Watch Braves vs. Twins

Time: 7:40 PM ET/ 4:40 PM PT

TV: BSSO/BSNO

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Braves Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Braves are tied for 19th in the majors in runs scored while sitting 17th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging. Marcell Ozuna has led the way this year. He is hitting .305 on the year with a .377 on-base percentage. Ozuna has 37 home runs, 94 RBIs, and 80 runs scored on the year. Matt Olson has also been solid. He is hitting .226 this year with a .309 on-base percentage. Olson has 22 home runs, 66 RBIs, and 56 runs scored. Jared Kelenic rounds out the top bats among active Braves. He is hitting .236 with a .289 on-base percentage. He has 13 home runs, 29 RBIs, and 43 runs scored.

Orlando Arcia has been great in the last week. He has hit .238 with a .292 on-base percentage. He has two home runs, four RBIs, and two runs scored in the last week. Matt Olson has not been hitting great but is driving in runs. He is hitting just .136 in the last week. He has a home run, three RBIs, and three runs scored in the last week. The Braves are hitting .241 in the last week, with seven home runs. Still, they have scored just 16 runs in their last six games. That is good for under three runs per game.

Only three members of the Braves have at-bats against Simeon Woods Richardson. Ramon Laureano and Gio Urshela both have at-bats but without a hit. Jorge Soler is one for three with a double against Woods Richardson.

Why The Twins Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Twins are seventh in the majors in runs scored while sitting eighth in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging. Ryan Jeffers has led the way this year. He is hitting .235 on the year with a .315 on-base percentage. Jeffers has 20 home runs and 59 RBIs while scoring 47 times. Meanwhile, Carlos Santana has been solid this year as well. He is hitting .237 on the year with a .325 on-base percentage. He has 18 home runs and 55 RBIs while scoring 50 times this year. Willi Castro rounds out the top bats of the year. He is hitting .253 with a .337 on-base percentage. He has 11 home runs with 50 RBIs while scoring 76 times.

Trevor Larnach has been solid in the last week. He is hitting .368 in the last week with a .400 on-base percentage. He has two home runs, five RBIs, and four runs scored. Matt Walner has been solid as well this week. He is hitting .313 in the last week with a .450 on-base percentage. He has two home runs and five RBIs while scoring twice in the last week. Austin Martin rounds out the top bats on the week. He is hitting .400 in the last week with four RBIs and three runs scored. The Twins are hitting .276 in the last week with six home runs and 28 runs scored.

Final Braves-Twins Prediction & Pick

While Simeon Woods Richardson has not been great this year, he has been solid. Spencer Schwellenbach has been pitching at approximately the same level this year as well. The difference in this one will be the two offensive units. The Twins have been better all year, and much better in the last week. With the Braves dealing with a litany of injuries, they will struggle to score in this game. The Twins will be able to score enough to take a lead and hold it in this one, so take them for the win.

Final Braves-Twins Prediction & Pick: Twins ML (-104)