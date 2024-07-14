It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Twins-Giants prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Twins Giants.

The San Francisco Giants are in trouble. They are four games under .500, which puts them four games behind the New York Mets for the final National League wild card berth. Several weeks ago, the National League wild card race was a complete jumble, with nine teams all at or below .500 and no one separating from the pack. In the past few weeks, we have begun to see some separation. The St. Louis Cardinals and New York Mets have both moved several games above .500, right behind the Atlanta Braves. If the season ended today, the Cardinals and Mets would be playoff teams. The Giants aren't just trying to catch the Cardinals and Mets, however; they would have to climb past the Arizona Diamondbacks, San Diego Padres, and other teams to claim a playoff berth. The longer the Giants fail to make an upward push in the standings, the harder it will be for them to move past several competitors and enter September in good position to grab a playoff spot. This team needs a reset at the All-Star break, and it needs an impactful bat if not two if it wants to improve its chances of making the postseason.

All hope is not lost for the Giants. The Arizona Diamondbacks were under .500 midway through the season before they rallied to nab a playoff berth, and they won just 84 games. However, they got into October and then made the most of their opportunity, going all the way to the World Series. The Giants have a chance to do the same thing, but they have to begin to win consistently. They can't afford to be stuck in this same position a month or five weeks from now.

Twins-Giants Projected Starters

Chris Paddack vs. Blake Snell

Chris Paddack (5-3) has a 5.18 ERA. He was out for a period of time with an injury but came back to the Minnesota rotation last week in a game against the Chicago White Sox. He was solid … but then again, he was facing the White Sox, the worst team in baseball. The Giants should offer a better, stronger challenge for Paddack, who will be needed if the Twins are going to hold off the Boston Red Sox and Kansas City Royals for a wild card spot in the American League in the second half of the season.

Last Start: Monday, July 8 versus the Chicago White Sox: 5 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 HR, 2 BB, 3 K

2024 Road Splits: 7 starts, 36 IP, 43 H, 29 R, 6 HR, 11 BB, 25 K

Blake Snell (0-3) has a 7.85 ERA. Snell, much like Jordan Montgomery of the Arizona Diamondbacks, has been a spectacular bust this season as a free-agent acquisition. Snell won the National League Cy Young Award last season and hasn't come remotely close to the elite standard he set. The Giants desperately need him to become the pitcher he used to be. Last week, he did come up with a solid, encouraging performance. He needs to build on it in this game and give San Francisco a much-needed morale boost before the All-Star break.

Last Start: Tuesday, July 9 versus the Toronto Blue Jays: 5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 HR, 3 BB, 3 K

2024 Home Splits: 5 starts, 21 1/3 IP, 23 H, 15 R, 2 HR, 11 BB, 25 K

Here are the Twins-Giants MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Twins-Giants Odds

Minnesota Twins: +1.5 (-230)

Moneyline: +104

San Francisco Giants: -1.5 (+188)

Moneyline: -122

Over: 7.5 (-122)

Under: 7.5 (+100)

How to Watch Twins vs Giants

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET/1:05 p.m. PT

TV: Bally Sports North (Twins) / NBC Sports Bay Area (Giants) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Twins Could Cover The Spread

The struggles of Blake Snell speak for themselves. Minnesota should be able to get to Snell and score more than enough to cover.

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

The version of Blake Snell who pitched last week versus Toronto is the guy the Giants expected to have all along. If he shows up, the Giants will cover.

Final Twins-Giants Prediction & Pick

Predicting how well Blake Snell will pitch in 2024 is a fool's errand. Stay away from this game.

Final Twins-Giants Prediction & Pick: Giants -1.5