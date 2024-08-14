Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton has been a walking band-aid since coming into the big leagues in 2015 and on Monday night, his injury problems continued.

Following a strikeout in the fifth inning against the Kansas City Royals, Buxton left the game with right hip discomfort. On Wednesday, Twins skipper Rocco Baldelli gave a murky update on Buxton's latest issue.

Via Bobby Nightengale:

“Rocco Baldelli didn't rule out a potential IL stint for Byron Buxton, who left Monday's game with right hip discomfort: “There was some good news on the MRI actually. Symptomatically, though, I'd say he could feel better.”

The veteran was 0 for 3 before departing. Minnesota ended up winning the contest 3-0.

Twins' Byron Buxton struggling to stay healthy

Buxton made his big league debut nine years ago and he's only played over 100 games once in his career. That came in 2017 when the Georgia native suited up 140 times. Since then, he's struggled immensely to stay on the diamond. This season has been more promising, though. Buxton already has 90 games under his belt, slashing .275 with 16 home runs and 49 RBI. He's also playing great defense in center field.

Twins' president of baseball operations joined MLB Network's High Heat on Tuesday and discussed how the ball club has been cautious with Buxton this year given his injury problems in past seasons:

“Byron, we know, is such a key member of this lineup, this whole team,” Falvey said. “He's playing great defense, the offense has really rebounded. He's got 90 games under his belt. We're continuing to progress him.

“We know that he's dealt with the injuries he's had over the course of the last few years. We did, earlier in the season, have a little bit of a shutdown for him to try and get him healthy, to get him through. He really learned how to manage all of these things, all the way through the season. Hopefully he tracks well today, he dealt with a little bit of an issue last night. We'll see how he shows up today.”

It's definitely been a resurgent campaign for Buxton, who is a key piece for the Twins on both sides of the ball. By the sounds of it, he shouldn't miss too much time with this latest injury, but an IL stint would hurt Minnesota. The organization is currently in the playoff race, holding a Wild Card spot. They're also just 3.5 games out of first place in the American League Central.

Twins also without Carlos Correa

Minnesota has been getting by without star shortstop Carlos Correa as well. He's on the IL due to plantar fasciitis. Falvey said Correa is still having some pain in his foot, but he's progressing well. The 29-year-old hasn't played since July 12th.

Hopefully, Buxton and Correa are back in the Twins lineup sooner rather than later.