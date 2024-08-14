The Minnesota Twins' 8-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Monday left a bittersweet taste in the team's mouth, thanks to Byron Buxton's injury scare in the fifth inning. After experiencing hip discomfort, Buxton left the field where the medical staff assessed his condition. The team sat him out of the lineup on Tuesday's Royals game while he received an MRI. Afterward, the MRI results came back clean, prompting the team to label Buxton as day to day.

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli gave the update on Tuesday.

“He's going to sit with the doctors today as well, and talk through it,” Baldelli said to the media. “He is day to day right now. We're going to see how he is later on this afternoon, how he is tomorrow and just kind of go from there.”

Injury scare for the Twins

Moreover, Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey gave additional comments about Buxton's injury status.

“We know that he's dealt with the injuries he's had over the course of the last few years,” Falvey told the MLB Network's High Heat. “We did, earlier in the season, have a bit of a shutdown for him to try and get him healthy, to get him through. He really learned how to manage all of these things, all the way through the season. Hopefully he tracks well today, he dealt with a little bit of an issue last night. We'll see how he shows up today.”

Prior to this injury, Byron Buxton has had a superb bounce-back performance, hitting 16 homers in 90 games at a .275 clip. Moreover, this season has seen Buxton play the third-most number of games in his MLB career.

With a 13-3 victory over the Royals on Tuesday, the Twins now sit in second place of the American League Central with a record of 67-52. On first place is the Cleveland Guardians, with a record of 71-49. As the Twins navigate the rest of the season in the hopes of qualifying for the postseason, any injury scare to their best players will be critical.

For their remaining games, the Twins must win key games against division rivals, particularly the Cleveland Guardians, who hold the best record in the league together with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Fans will need to keep an eye for the Twins' late-September series versus the Guardians, which could dictate this season's AL Central champion. Depending on how they play, the Twins will also see how they stack up against potential playoff opponents.