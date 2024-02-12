Twisters' first trailer debuted during Super Bowl 58.

During Super Bowl 58, Lee Isaac Chung's Twisters got a first trailer.

The trailer begins with Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell's characters tracking a tornado. Their Toyota car is taken up by the storm as the characters grasp for their lives.

We're then introduced to Tyler Owens (Powell), the Tornado Wrangler. His motto is “If you feel it, chase it!”

We're then shown the team's mission to “destroy” a tornado. And what ensues is a wicked tornado with dire consequences.

“You don't face your fears, you ride 'em,” Owens says.

The last 30 seconds of the trailer show that there will be twin tornados in the film. This film has a much larger scope than its predecessor, and with the advanced technology, it looks to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

This is a much different country movie than what Lee Isaac Chung previously has made. He directed Minari a few years back, which was nominated for six Oscars at that year's ceremony. He also directed Munyurangabo, Lucky Life, and Abigail Harm before Minari. His forthcoming film will be his first foray into the blockbuster filmmaking game. It's by-far the biggest film he has made, and the Super Bowl 58 trailer would suggest he was up for the challenge.

Twisters is a new addition to the franchise after 1996's Twister film. Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen Powell, and Anthony Ramos lead the cast. Maura Tierney, Brandon Perea, Daryl McCormack, and David Corenswet also star in the film. Universal Pictures will release the film on July 19, 2024, making it the perfect summer blockbuster.