There are some massive motion pictures coming in 2024.

Super Bowl is arriving on televisions across the world in a few days. One highlight, of course, is the movie previews that will be released.

So, what can we expect to see this year? After all, some major motion pictures are being released in 2024 that many of us are jazzed up for. With the game getting around 100 million viewers, it's the perfect time to pitch a movie. Of course, it only costs $7 million per 30 seconds, but who's counting?

Movie trailers we can expect to see at the Super Bowl

According to Deadline, Paramount Pictures, affiliated with CBS and Paramount+, where the game airs, has three spots. In those, you'll probably glimpse Bob Marley: One Love, Ryan Reynold's film IF, and A Quiet Place: Day One.

As for Disney, Inside Out 2 and Deadpool 3 might be dropping some trailers. Also, 20th Century Fox's Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will probably get some Super Bowl love.

Twisters should twirl its way to your screen on the Universal end of things. Additionally, DreamWorks Kung Fun Panda 4. Other films include Monkeyman, The Fall Guy, and Illumination's Despicable Me 4.

Wicked: Part One with Ariana Grande might also have a spot, though nothing is confirmed. It comes out in November, so it's a bit early for this musical.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire and Bad Boys 4 from Sony do not have any commercial spots. Sony rarely spends the dough on the game for movies, so it's not untypical.

Warner Bros. is in the same boat, more than likely not airing anything. They have Dune: Part Two coming out in March.

With a thrilling matchup between Kansas City and San Francisco in the Super Bowl, get ready for some movie highlights in the previews. We have a few good movies coming up that we'll all get a chance to check out.