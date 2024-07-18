Lee Isaac Chung's Twisters is now showing in theaters. Does the Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell-led Twisters have a post-credits scene?

Warning: Spoilers for Twisters ahead

What is it about?

In Twisters, Edgar-Jones plays Kate, a storm chaser who leaves that life behind after a traumatic accident. Five years later, she gets recruited by her old teammate, Javi (Ramos).

She reluctantly agrees and gives him one week of her time. This is when she meets Tyler Owen (Powell), a storm-chasing social media star with over one million subscribers.

The two spark a rivalry that carries Twisters. However, Kate realizes that the company that Javi works for may have ulterior motives. She notices that Riggs (David Born) is offering to buy the property of houses torn apart by the storms.

As the movie reaches its crescendo, Tyler and Kate team up. After being pushed to his breaking point by Scott (David Corenswet), Javi leaves him in the dust and rescues Tyler, who is nearly crushed during the storm.

The three help civilians find cover in an abandoned movie theater. However, the storm rages on and even breaks down the walls of the theater.

Kate sacrifices herself, driving Tyler's truck into the eye of the storm. She releases her solution into the air and ultimately stops the tornado.

Does Twisters have a post-credits scene?

At the very end of Twisters, Tyler meets Kate at the airport before she heads out on a trip. He asks when he will see her again, to which she replies, “If you feel it, chase it.”

He ultimately decides to chase her and follows her inside the airport. As the two embrace and look bound for a kiss, a loudspeaker announcement is made. The clouds in the background get darker, and all of the flights are going to experience delays and cancellations.

Twisters then ends, and the credits roll. However, it may be worth watching them to get a better idea of the characters' futures.

A variety of newspaper clippings and videos are shown during this segment. They reveal that Tyler, Kate, and Javi are now working together as a group. The headlines and newspaper articles are only shown briefly, so reading the content itself is hard due to its blink-and-you'll-miss-it speed.

There is one semi-full scene included, though, that concludes the sequence. Kate once again ribs Tyler for having his face on a T-shirt. She jokes about having one of her own.

That is when one of Tyler's crew, Boone (Brandon Perea), says he would wear one. This causes Tyler to jokingly question his loyalty to his team.

And that is it. Twisters' mid-credits scene is a short gag, perhaps a deleted scene, that puts a nice bow on the movie. No, it does not set up a sequel like MCU movies often do.

Will there be a sequel?

While a sequel for Twisters has not been confirmed, its mid-credits scene does not indicate whether or not it will get one. However, if it delivers at the box office as it is trending to, Universal may have no choice. Hopefully, it does not take 28 years as this one did to make.

Twisters will be released on July 19.