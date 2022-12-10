By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

Another World Cup, another disappointment for England. The Three Lions were shockingly knocked out of the quarterfinals on Saturday by France after Harry Kane skied a potential equalizing spot-kick over the bar in the 84th minute.

By no surprise, Twitter couldn’t believe it and was quick to roast Kane and Co.

Live scenes of Harry Kane’s penalty pic.twitter.com/5aO4y7hWq5 — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) December 10, 2022

HARRY KANE WITH ENGLAND’S WORLD CUP ON THE LINE pic.twitter.com/JJP82brhtf — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) December 10, 2022

Fans in England react to Harry Kane's penalty miss pic.twitter.com/s05ye2m5NZ — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 10, 2022

all of England to Harry Kane pic.twitter.com/VT44MdRlJV — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) December 10, 2022

Harry Kane, what the hell was that? — Zito (@_Zeets) December 10, 2022

That’s just the start of it. Kane has been phenomenal for England in Qatar, scoring twice and assisting another three, also netting the side’s first goal from the penalty spot against Les Bleus. But, he failed to step up when it mattered most and now the Three Lions’ World Cup dreams are over.

There was no shortage of chances for both sides in this fixture and Gareth Southgate’s men truly looked like the stronger team in the second half, pressing extremely hard. Harry Maguire had a massive opportunity to put England ahead but clunked his header off the outside of the post.

While it’s not coming home, the Brits should be proud of how they played, showing lots of attacking prowess throughout the last few weeks. It’s just a shame they couldn’t go all the way because man for man this squad is extremely talented.

Harry Kane will surely be blamed for England’s failure to progress to their second straight semifinal after blowing his PK. However, it’s just frankly not fair. He was an important catalyst in their success. As for the French, they move on to face Morocco in the last four, arguably the biggest surprise of the tournament.