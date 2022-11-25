Published November 25, 2022

By Steve Zavala · 2 min read

In one of the most-anticipated group stage fixtures of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, England and the United States finished in a scoreless draw on matchday two of Group B.

This World Cup match turned out to be a game of two halves. While England had its way in possession over the course of the first half, the United States was able to orchestrate several promising goal-scoring sequences. In the second half, the USMNT had a slight edge in possession, although it did not record a single shot on target.

On the heels of a two-assist outing in England’s 6-2 group stage victory over Iran, Tottenham striker Harry Kane failed to both notch a shot on target and create any goal-scoring chances for teammates against the USMNT. Speaking to ITV after the scoreless draw, Kane gave props to the USMNT’s relentless pressing system for making life “difficult” for England in the match.

“They pressed well, they made it difficult,” Kane said. “At times we dealt with it well, we respect them. A draw isn’t bad for us. We look forward to the next one.”

Manchester United center-back Harry Maguire also gave credit to the USMNT, noting that the CONCACAF powerhouse put England “under pressure.”

“These games are tough,” Maguire said. “They’re all top teams playing in this World Cup, USA are a good team. We weren’t ruthless enough in the final third, didn’t execute the final pass well enough. We have good forwards so I’m sure we’ll be back next game.

“The lads put us under pressure. We dug in and got the clean sheet. We know the position in the group and know we stay in control in the group. Unfortunate not to win tonight but we look forward to the next game.”

Overall, Tyler Adams and Yunus Musah led the USMNT’s double-pivot midfield in manager Gregg Berhalter’s 4-4-2 setup. The two versatile midfielders combined for six ground duels won and three successful tackles in the contest.

The USMNT is now set to square off against Iran on Tuesday, where a win for Berhalter’s side will secure it a spot in the World Cup round of 16.