Published November 30, 2022

By Jason Patt · 2 min read

Fleetwood Mac vocalist Christine McVie died peacefully at a hospital with her family by her side, according to BBC. McVie was 79 years old and had been dealing with an illness. Fleetwood Mac’s Twitter account put out a statement on Twitter mourning the death of the legendary singer-songwriter.

“There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie. She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life. We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be dearly missed.”

Christine McVie is being mourned across the Twitterverse:

Rest in peace, Christine McVie… This one really hurts… pic.twitter.com/bvRjJER0GL — Yashar Ali 🐘 یاشار (@yashar) November 30, 2022

the absolute backbone of one of the best groups to ever do it https://t.co/HgmzIdOlsb — Julia Poe (@byjuliapoe) November 30, 2022

Absolutely loved her. "Songbird" is one of the most gorgeous songs ever written/performed. https://t.co/anl4dEJ3KF — Tracey Myers (@Tramyers_NHL) November 30, 2022

Well this sucks … very sad to hear the news that Christine McVie of @fleetwoodmac died today. A terrific singer, songwriter and musician#RIPhttps://t.co/EiDRDZvHQH — Jim Cerny (@JimCerny) November 30, 2022

a perfect song https://t.co/VrjltldbzR — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 30, 2022

jamming "everywhere" on repeat all day 😢 https://t.co/2pJfd1jASB — Eric Edholm (@Eric_Edholm) November 30, 2022

Christine McVie (née Perfect)was born in England in 1943. She wasn’t a founding member of Fleetwood Mac but became a fan and often met with the band while she was touring with her group, Chicken Shack. She wound up marrying Fleetwood Mac bassist John McVie and contributed to the group before joining as a member on a full-time basis after they lost founding member Peter Green.

While Christine and John ultimately divorced, she went on to have a lengthy run with Fleetwood Mac before going on hiatus from the band in 1998. She later returned to the group to perform for the first time again in 2013 and officially rejoined the band in 2014. She continued to perform throughout the last decade.

RIP to a legend, Christine McVie.