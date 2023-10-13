The Chicago Bears have an opportunity to put together a winning streak when they host the Minnesota Vikings Sunday. The Bears had not won a single game in nearly a full calendar year when they defeated the Washington Commanders on the road in Week 5. With a mini-bye to get healthy — the victory took place in the Thursday night game — the Bears have a chance to get a W against last year's division champions, and running back D'Onta Foreman could have a huge statistical day.

#Bears RBs Khalil Herbert, Roschon Johnson and Travis Homer are all officially out for Sunday's game vs. Minnesota. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 13, 2023

D’Onta Foreman fantasy managers heading into the weekend pic.twitter.com/wtVLlNE4EP — TheOGfantasyfootball (@TheOGfantasy) October 13, 2023

The Bears may have had a few extra days of preparation, but they did not use it to get healthy. As they prepare for the Vikings, RBs Khalil Herbert (high ankle sprain), Roschon Johnson (concussion) and Travis Homer (hamstring) are all officially out of the game due to injury. That leaves nearly the full running back responsibility on Foreman's shoulders.

D’Onta Foreman ran for over 110 rushing yards in 4 games between Weeks 7-16 last season. This included 3 performances as the RB9 or better in this span. With Khalil Herbert and Roschon Johnson ruled OUT, I’m excited and comfortable to start Foreman this week. — Joe Beldner (@JoeBeldner) October 13, 2023

D'Onta Foreman has seen 10+ carries in 16 games over the last two seasons. He has averaged 19.2 touches for 93 yards and 0.44 touchdowns per game in those games. Weather will be a factor in Chicago this week. pic.twitter.com/Ic6pZJ7Sc6 — John Paulsen (@4for4_John) October 13, 2023

Pick up D'Onta Foreman if you need a RB/FLEX this week. He'll get a ton of work vs. Minnesota. — Michael Fabiano (@Michael_Fabiano) October 13, 2023

As a result of Chicago's injury situation, fantasy football owners are thrilled to have the chance to bring Foreman on board. While he is not a superstar by any stretch, he is a competent and experienced NFL running back.

D'Onta Foreman was a mainstay for the Panthers last year after they traded Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers. He rushed for 914 yards and 5 touchdowns while averaging 4.5 yards per carry last season. He also gained first downs on 45 of his 205 carries.

The running back has not had much of an an opportunity with the Bears to this point, as he played in just 1 game and has 5 carries for 16 yards.

The Bears had success through the air against Washington with Justin Fields throwing to D.J. Moore. If they can establish something of a ground game that does not include Fields scrambles, they should have to a good chance to have a solid offensive game against the Vikings.