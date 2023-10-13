The Chicago Bears running back room has taken several massive blows as Khalil Herbert, Roschon Johnson, and Travis Homer are all out with injuries this Sunday, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

With that said, the only players left on the Chicago running back room are D'Onta Foreman and Darrynton Evans, who arrived to the team five days ago, per Pelissero. For Foreman, while he's been in the NFL since 2017, he's only had five carries with the Bears.

Saying the Bears' running backs are dropping like flies would be an understatement. Going into this weekend's game with two players activated and no running backs in the practice squad, head coach Matt Eberflus and Chicago should be adding another person to the roster.

When it comes to Herbert, who has been their lead rusher this season, he suffered a high-ankle sprain during last Thursday's win where the Bears blew out the Washington Commanders. Johnson and Homer also sustained injuries in the game as the former has a concussion and the latter is dealing with an hamstring issue.

Herbert was on the “St. Brown Bros” podcast with Lions and Bears receivers Amon-Ra and Equanimeous St. Brown. During which, he said that he's “feeling good with all things considered.

“If you seen the video, it looked crazy. I didn't even know what happened,” Herbert shared. “I didn't even want to look at my leg but thank God it's nothing too crazy. I'll be back in a little bit.”

This is bad luck for the Bears as they're coming off the aforementioned win that gave the offense lots of momentum. Now, they'll have to overcome the hurdles and face their NFC North rival, the Minnesota Vikings.