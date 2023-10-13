The Chicago Bears host NFC North rivals Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. It's time to continue our NFL odds series with a Vikings-Bears prediction and pick.

The football gods have decided that this will not be the Minnesota Vikings year. Justin Jefferson was added to IR and after starting (1-4), the Vikings may have the biggest uphill climb in the league. After winning the division last season, it seems that may be out of the question this year already if they don't beat the Bears in Week 6.

Chicago (1-4) is coming off their only win of the season against the Washington Commanders. They looked very good in that game scoring 40 points on the road. D.J. Moore shined by scoring three touchdowns in what was the best game of his young career. The Bears have a chance to upset the Vikings at home and win their second consecutive game.

Here are the Vikings-Bears NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Vikings-Bears Odds

Minnesota Vikings: -3 (-110)

Chicago Bears: +3 (-110)

Over: 44 (-110)

Under: 44 (-110)

How to Watch Vikings vs. Bears Week 6

Time: 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial), NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

Why The Vikings Could Cover The Spread

Without Jettas disrupting the secondary on every play the Vikings will really need to come up with a game plan to move the ball down the field. Even when Jefferson isn't catching passes, he impacts the defense on every play by taking on double teams likely with a safety over the top. With him out, the Vikings will need K.J. Osborn and rookie Jordan Addison to step up into a larger role. The Bears' secondary will now be focusing on them instead of Jefferson on most plays.

I expect Kirk Cousins to play well despite not having his top weapon. Cousins is an extremely accurate quarterback who has been in these situations before. The one thing he can't do is turn the ball over or else the Bears will find a way to take advantage of it.

Chicago's offense came alive last week. Scoring 40 points is not easy and so the Vikings defense may be in for a long night. They must contain Justin Fields and D.J. Moore because another night like their last and the Vikings will be playing from behind all game.

Why The Bears Could Cover The Spread

The Bears will be without their top three running backs against the Vikings. Khalil Herbert, Roschon Johnson, and Travis Homer have all been ruled out. That likely means D'Onta Foreman will be active after missing the last four games. Not having the collection of backs that Fields is accustomed to will make it difficult to start the game. However, with how well he played last week against a better defense, I expect him to find a way around it. Moore and Cole Kmet will get the bulk of the targets but the Bears really need to find a way to get Darnell Mooney going. Just two seasons ago he had a 1,000-yard+ season and can be a difference maker against the Vikings.

Chicago's defense should play much better by not having to defend Jefferson. If the defense can find ways to disrupt Cousins and force him to commit a turnover or two, then the Bears will be in this game. The Bears have just seven sacks on the season. I hate to say and I'm sorry Chicago fans, but former Bear Khalil Mack had six sacks in one game just two weeks ago. This Sunday needs to be the game where the defense line makes an impact.

Final Vikings-Bears Prediction & Pick

Da Bears! I expect Fields to continue where he left off by connecting with Moore and Kmet and running the ball on his own. The Vikings have played awful and do not have their best playmaker. Chicago should be able to cover three points at home this weekend. I also like the over at 44 points as well.

Final Vikings-Bears Prediction & Pick: Bears +3 (-110); Over 44 (-110)