Maybe that Elon Musk-Mark Zuckerberg fight could actually happen as Twitter has threatened to sue Meta over their newly-launched social media platform, Threads.

Semafor broke the news that Twitter is threatening to sue Meta over the launch of Threads — a social media platform eerily resembling Musk's platform — claiming that they poached dozens of employees to make a “copycat” application.

Alex Spiro, a lawyer for Musk's company, sent a letter to Meta CEO Zuckerberg and accused his company of “systematic, willful, and unlawful misappropriation of Twitter’s trade secrets and other intellectual property.”

“Twitter intends to strictly enforce its intellectual property rights, and demands that Meta take immediate steps to stop using any Twitter trade secrets or other highly confidential information,” the letter continued. “Twitter reserves all rights, including, but not limited to, the right to seek both civil remedies and injunctive relief without further notice to prevent any further retention, disclosure, or use of its intellectual property by Meta.”

Threads launch on July 5 and has already gotten over 30 million users to sign up according to Zuckerberg. Granted, that's not a crazy number in comparison to the user counts of Twitter and Instagram, but you have to start somewhere and 30 million is an undeniably great start.

We'll have to see where the Twitter-Meta rivalry goes from here. There's no denying the similarities between the O.G. and Threads, but whether or not Meta went about creating it ethically is a whole different question. I guess at the end of the day if the two can't come to some agreement, you can always (jokingly) fall back on the Elon Musk-Mark Zuckerberg Octagon fight to sort it out.