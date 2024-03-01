Bo Nix has had quite the college football career, but his time is now up, and he will be moving on to the NFL next year. It's been quite a ride for Nix who started his career at with the Auburn football team back in 2019. He spent a couple years there before transferring to Oregon football, and that is when Nix really started to take off. He had a great career with the Ducks, and now he is set up to be a pretty high pick in this year's NFL Draft.
Before we talk about the best fits for Bo Nix, let's talk a little bit more about his career in college football. Nix has had one of the more unique paths that we have seen, especially in this year's draft class. Everything that he went through during his college football days got him to this point, where he is one of the top players in the draft class.
When Bo Nix played for Auburn football, there was a lot of pressure on him. His dad played for the Tigers back in the day, and as a highly-rated quarterback recruit, people expected Nix to help Auburn get back to top of the college football world. Things never panned out for him at Auburn unfortunately. Nix never looked nearly as good as he did at Oregon, and after a few seasons, he made the decision to transfer to the Ducks.
Transferring to the Oregon football team looks like it might've been the best decision that Bo Nix made in his football career. Nix looked more comfortable playing for the Ducks, and he certainly played a lot better. He instantly made a big impact on the team, and he threw for over 3,500 yards in his first season. It was a good season, and year two was one tor remember as well.
This past season was an interesting one for Nix and the Oregon football team. The Ducks started off the season before hitting the road to take on Washington in a battle of undefeated Pac-12 rivals. It was a fantastic game, but the Huskies ended up finding a way to get the win. Then, both Oregon and Washington ran the table in the Pac-12 for the rest of the season, and they were set for a rematch in the Pac-12 title game. The Huskies were undefeated and they had beaten Oregon earlier in the season, yet the Ducks came into the game favored by 10 points. It was certainly a bizarre line.
Despite the loss to Washington, after Oregon football finished 11-1, most people in the college football world thought that they were a lock to win that Pac-12 title game and make it to the College Football Playoff. Unfortunately for the Ducks, they lost to their rival again, and they missed out on the playoff. Oregon ended up going to the Fiesta Bowl to take on Liberty, and they easily got the win to end the year at 12-2. Nix played in that bowl game and had one last special game with the Ducks. He ended up throwing for over 4,500 yards on the season.
It was a crazy season, but next season could be even crazier for Oregon. The Ducks have a lot of talent coming back next year and they already hit the transfer portal pretty hard. They are also making the move over the Big Ten along with Washington, USC and UCLA. The conference is going to be absolutely loaded with good teams, and a lot of people are expecting Oregon to be the best team. The Ducks have Big Ten title aspirations in year one of the new conference, and it's looking like they will have the talent to compete for a championship. Year one in the Big Ten is a big one, and the Ducks want to make it known to the rest of the conference that they have arrived.
Oregon football has already snagged Dillon Gabriel in the transfer portal to replace QB Bo Nix as he departs for the NFL. There were rumors that Dan Lanning could leave to take the head coaching job at Alabama, but he is staying. The Ducks have a lot of pieces to the puzzle, and it's going to be interesting to see how they do without Nix. He was an incredible talent, and he should make an NFL franchise happy.
Now the time has come for Bo Nix to go to the league. Here are a couple places where he would fit in well.
Minnesota Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings are a team that a lot of people expect to draft a QB with their first pick. There have been talks about them taking JJ McCarthy from Michigan, and there have also been talks about them potentially taking Nix. The Vikings currently have Kirk Cousins as their QB, but injury concern and age is a big factor there. It looks like it is time for them to find their next franchise QB, and Nix is a great option. He looked NFL ready during his Oregon days, and the connection between him and wide receiver Jordan Addison could be a special one. Don't be surprised at all if Nix ends up in Minnesota.
Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos are another team that should be looking to take a top QB, and Nix could be their guy. It's been awhile since the Broncos had elite QB play, and they need it badly. It looked like they had their guy when they traded for Russell Wilson, and the back half of this past season was better, but it just hasn't worked out with Wilson in Denver. The Broncos have some good talent at the WR position like Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, and more. Nix is an elite passer, and teaming up with a receiving core that has multiple talented options like that would be perfect for him.
Because of those talented receivers, there would be a little bit less pressure on Bo Nix. Obviously, there is going to pressure on him no matter what, but those receivers can create plays for him. Denver seems like it would be a good landing spot for Nix.