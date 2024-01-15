Dan Lanning staying at Oregon makes them a legitimate contender for the Big Ten title.

The 2024 Oregon football team is poised to make a significant impact in their new conference, that being the Northeast based Big Ten. Having the return of head coach Dan Lanning is the catalyst for this sense of optimism. Whether actually offered or not, Lanning's decision to spurn the allure of the Alabama job, which eventually went to former Washington Huskies head coach Kalen DeBoer, speaks volumes about his commitment to the Ducks football program and the ambitious vision he has for Oregon.

As the Ducks gear up for their Big Ten journey, one cannot overlook the pivotal role that Lanning's leadership has played in transforming Oregon football into a powerhouse program. The team's return of key players from the previous season, like wide receiver Tez Johnson, tight end Terrance Ferguson, and pieces of the offensive line, coupled with Lanning's strategic recruiting and shrewd use of the transfer portal, it positions the Ducks as serious contenders for a Big Ten title.

Dan Lanning stays strong in recruiting

Lanning's recruiting prowess has been nothing short of impressive since he arrived last season in Eugene. With the 13th-ranked recruiting class last season and the 9th-ranked class this season (per 247Sports), he has consistently brought in top-tier talent to Oregon. The infusion of fresh faces, combined with the retention of a formidable roster pieces from last year, sets the stage for Oregon to make waves in their new conference home, which could greatly upset their neighbors.

Dan Lanning's transfer portal use keeps enhancing the program

It's Lanning's success in the transfer portal that has been a game-changer for Oregon, however, which fans of the Ducks hope can propel them towards a playoff berth in 2024. Securing the services of former UCF and Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who amassed 3,660 yards, 30 touchdowns, and six interceptions in 2023 while in Norman, underscores Lanning's commitment to fortifying the team's offensive firepower. Additionally, the acquisition of Dante Moore from UCLA, who initially committed to the Ducks in last year's recruiting cycle, adds depth to the quarterback room and further highlights Lanning's ability to attract top talent. But there's also former five-star, Texas A&M wide receiver Evan Stewart, who was one of the top transfers in the portal.

Oregon football should be able to hang with the Big Ten elite

However, the transition to the Big Ten is not without its challenges. Oregon, along with other former Pac-12 teams in USC, UCLA and Washington, will need to adapt to a new conference landscape after the demise of their own conference. The era of the Big Ten's three-headed monster with national champion Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State is over, making way for a brand new competitive environment where teams like Oregon football could emerge as frontrunners.

Looking ahead to the 2024 season, Oregon's schedule presents formidable challenges, with key matchups against Michigan, Ohio State, and Washington, who has been a thorn in Lanning's side since his arrival, beating the Ducks in all three contests. These games will serve as litmus tests for Lanning's squad, determining their standing in the Big Ten hierarchy.

The Ducks' biggest competition in the Big Ten most likely will come from the always formidable Ohio State Buckeyes. That is especially if Michigan continues to have player opt for the NFL draft and Jim Harbaugh likewise bolts for the league. Nonetheless, Oregon has a legitimate shot at vying for the Big Ten title and securing a coveted playoff berth in their first season in the conference.