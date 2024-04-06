The wait is over and the results of the internship search for Shannon Sharpe’s company Shay Shay Media have been announced.
Daryl Green and Natayja Smith were the two students selected for the Shay Shay Media Social Media Internship. Students will be tasked to assist with Sharpe’s weekly podcasts Club Shay Shay and Nightcap.
Daryl Green, a junior majoring in Mass Communications, was overwhelmed with joy. Green spoke with ClutchPoints and expressed the hard work that went into accomplishing this outstanding achievement.
“It feels great, Green said. “To be one of the students who was selected this is something that I’ve prepared for since I got here at Savannah State. All of the classes, all of the extracurricular activities that I’ve participated in. Just really equipping me with the skill set to be even mentioned as a candidate and ultimately getting this role and working with the team at nightcap. So this is something that I’ve worked for and it feels great as a student.”
Green is a former student-athlete at Bluefield State in West Virginia. After transferring to Savannah State University, Green became a prominent journalist at the university, with being in numerous student organizations such as the Mass Communication Student Association and the National Association of Black Journalists. Green wants to leave an impact on Savannah State University and hopes that this internship will not only help him succeed in the future but also benefit other SSU students.
“I want [the internship] to showcase what we have here at Savannah State,” he said. “Even though right now I’m in this role helping the team at Nightcap, I feel like we have a lot of people who can also fulfill roles like this. I wanna show off not only my skill set, but a lot of the things Savannah State has helped me with and just what we have here at this HBCU.”
Shannon Sharpe is a notable alumnus of Savannah State University who graduated in 1990 with a degree in Criminal Justice. Sharpe holds every major receiving record in the school’s history and eventually became a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2011.
Green, who also played college football, voiced that Sharpe has become a role model in his career because he is a very respected African American media personality. Green is looking forward to showcase his skills to Sharpe.
“The appreciation that I have for Shannon Sharpe is just kind of unmatched to a lot of things. He’s somebody that I look up to and is an African American in the media doing it at a very high level. You always have to respect that. For him to be able to give this opportunity back to Savannah State, I wanna showcase to him that he’s not going to be let down. He wants to give back to his alma mater and I wanna showcase that what we have here at his alma mater is high-level talent who can succeed in the roles he asks us to do.”
Senior Natayja Smith majors in Television & Film Production. During her four years at SSU, Smith has accomplished great things such as being an ESPN Coastal Intern, WTOC-TV Intern Producer, Videographer and Creative Writer.
Smith was at a loss for words and stated that after submitting her application she was very anxious throughout the process.
“Personally, it felt really good to hear the news that I was offered the position,” she said. “Throughout the process it was pretty nerve-racking, you know, being able to meet different executive producers and sports media. It was pretty eye-opening.”
“As a student, it’s definitely a milestone for me personally. I feel proud of myself. I definitely didn’t think I would necessarily not get it, but with me entering it I just gave it a shot. Of course, it was really shocking to hear it as it goes day by day.”
Smith is grateful for the opportunity and hopes this achievement will bring some light to Savannah State’s journalism department.
“For the school, I would say it is pretty great, especially for our journalism program. I think it’s a great opportunity for us to have even bigger opportunities outside. Not even the school or the Savannah community, but just a bigger platform, and what’s even better [is] it being from Savannah State alumni like Shannon Sharpe.”
Natayja Smith also shared three motivational words that up-and-coming Mass Communication students can apply to their lives.
“Persistent, Time Management, Self Motivation.”
