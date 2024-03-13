Savannah State alumnus and Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe and his company Shay Shay Media have partnered with The Volume, a digital networking and podcast organization to create an internship opportunity for Savannah State students.
The description of the internship reads:
“Savannah State alum Shannon Sharpe and his company Shay Shay Media joined The Volume – the digital network and podcasting hub founded by Colin Cowherd – in 2023 to jointly produce new programming with the network and be the home for sports podcasts that make you think and make you laugh. We are committed to producing the best content from the biggest names in their respective fields.
We are looking for two passionate and hard-working Social Media Interns to work for The Volume starting in April to help specifically with Club Shay Shay and Nightcap. The internship will last three months and interns will participate in three to four rotations that will give them experience on both shows, along with insight into social and digital media and technical production. This is a fully-remote opportunity and will be paid (open to either part-time or full-time).
Ideal candidate is in their junior or senior year.
The compensation for this paid internship will be $20 an hour.“
Students will be asked to help with Sharpe’s podcasts Club Shay Shay and Nightcap. Students will assist in management such as writing copy, scheduling posts, organizing distribution documents, creating social media content, and responding to comments and direct messages on social media platforms.
Shannon Sharpe joins ESPN's First Take on Mondays and Tuesdays alongside fellow HBCU alumnus and co-host Stephen A. Smith. He also hosts Club Shay Shay and Nightcap podcasts. Club Shay Shay features Sharpe interviewing entertainers and athletes weekly, while Nightcap is a sports talk show with guests like former NFL star Chad Ochocinco Johnson and former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas.
Sharpe, a standout football player at Savannah State (1986-1989), earned first-team All-SIAC honors in 1987, 1988, and 1989. In 1989, he was recognized as co-SIAC Player of the Year and College Player of the Year in Georgia.
Sharpe set records at Savannah State for single-season receiving yards, touchdowns, and yards per catch.
Applications for the internship are due March 15th. Students have to provide their student email address and send a cover letter and resume to internships@thevolume.com.