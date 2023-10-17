Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) have produced exceptional athletes who have left an indelible mark on the National Football League (NFL). One such athlete is the legendary Shannon Sharpe, a Hall of Fame tight end. In the NFL, tight ends are often overlooked, seen merely as extra blockers in an offensive playbook. However, Sharpe shattered this perception and revolutionized the position.

Who is Shannon Sharpe

Born in Chicago, Illinois, Sharpe was raised in Glenville, Georgia, by his grandparents alongside his brother Sterling Sharpe and sister Sherra Sharpe. Growing up, he excelled in multiple sports, including track, basketball, and football. It was on the football field where he truly shone, earning numerous accolades and ultimately receiving a scholarship from Savannah State University, an HBCU, where he further established his reputation.

Rising the HBCU Ranks

Sharpe's college career at Savannah State was remarkable. As the driving force of the offense, he displayed an incredible ability to make big plays, using his vertical leap and speed to outmaneuver defenders. Throughout his four-year college journey, Sharpe amassed an impressive 192 receptions for 3,744 yards and 40 touchdowns. His outstanding performance earned him recognition, including the 1989 Co-SIAC Player of the Year and the College Player of the Year in Georgia.

Shannon Sharpe thoroughly loved his Savannah State experience, often talking about how it made him the man that he is today.

“What you gave to a young, skinny kid from Glennville, Ga., was hope and the belief that I can be anything, I could go anywhere and I could hold my head up high and proud and say this is what Savannah State cultivated,” Sharpe said in a quote obtained by The Root.

Sharpe also spoke about playing for an HBCU over attending a bigger HBCU and how your talent can get you noticed wherever you are.

“A kid that has the grades to get into those schools, he wants to play on television in front of 80,000. He believes his opportunity will be brighter to get to the next level if he goes to a bigger college than an HBCU and that might be true. But, as my college coach Bill Davis told me, ‘Son, if you’re good, they’ll find you.’”

An Unconventional Road To Stardom

Despite his tremendous success and achievements in college, Sharpe was not initially highly regarded as he entered the 1990 NFL Draft. However, fate had much more in store for him. Sharpe defied all odds when he was selected in the 7th round by the Denver Broncos, a pivotal moment that marked the beginning of a truly remarkable 14-year professional career.

What set Sharpe apart was his unparalleled skill set as a tight end. Not only could he seamlessly block with power and precision, but he also possessed the agility and finesse of a top-tier receiver when it came to catching the ball. His exceptional speed added another dimension to his game, making him a true force to be reckoned with on the field.

During his tenure with the Broncos, Sharpe's talent and dedication were recognized with an impressive 8 Pro Bowl selections. As a key contributor to the team's success, he played an instrumental role in helping the Broncos secure 2 Super Bowl championships, one in the 1990s and another in the early 2000s.

In 2000, Sharpe embarked on a new chapter of his career when he joined the Baltimore Ravens. His impact was immediate and profound, as he contributed significantly to the team's victorious journey to the Super Bowl XXXV.

Shannon Sharpe The Media Mogul

After retiring from his illustrious football career, he seamlessly transitioned into the world of sports media. Utilizing his extensive knowledge and charismatic persona, he began his journey as a commentator for the CBS Sports pregame show, sharing his insights alongside fellow NFL personalities. His sharp analysis and engaging commentary quickly caught the attention of viewers, paving the way for even greater opportunities.

With his undeniable talent and magnetic presence, Sharpe went on to co-host the immensely popular sports debate show “Undisputed” on Fox Sports 1, joining forces with renowned sports commentator Skip Bayless. Their dynamic on-screen chemistry and thought-provoking discussions captivated audiences worldwide, solidifying Sharpe's status as a beloved figure among sports fans.

Continuing to expand his influence in the media landscape, Sharpe ventured into the podcasting realm, launching his own highly-acclaimed show titled “Club Shay Shay.” In this podcast, he showcases his exceptional interviewing skills by engaging with celebrities and former athletes, delving deep into their personal stories and experiences.

Sharpe's incredible journey, from his humble beginnings in an HBCU to reaching professional football's peak, inspires aspiring sports journalists. His dedication, pursuit of excellence, and passion for the game have propelled him to unparalleled success in both athletics and media. As Sharpe famously said, “If you're good enough, they will find you,” reminding us that with talent, determination, and resilience, any obstacle on the path to greatness can be overcome.