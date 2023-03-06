Tyree Wilson is one of the best prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft class. The Texas Tech football pass-rusher is the best true defensive end in the group this year, and as such, lots of 4-3 teams, specifically, at the top of the draft will covet Wilson. This includes teams like the Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, and Las Vegas Raiders, which are the best Tyree Wilson NFL draft fits.

Wilson has incredible NFL size at 6-foot-6, 271 pounds, and 35 5/8-inch arms. For a point of comparison, last year’s top DE, Aidan Hutchinson, was 6-foot-7 and had 32 1/8-inch arms. The Texas Tech football star used that length to record 7.0 sacks in each of his last two seasons in college and 13.5 and 14.0 tackles for a loss in his junior and senior seasons, respectively.

The DE is a disruptive force against the run and an excellent power rusher. He needs to get better with the speed rush and improve his technique, discipline, and aggression. All that said, if/when Wilson puts it all together, he could be a dominant NFL force.

With that as the background for the Texas Tech Red Raiders football star, here are the three best Tyree Wilson NFL Draft destinations.

Chicago Bears

If the Bears only trade back to No. 2, they’ll likely take either Will Anderson Jr. from Alabama or Jalen Carter from Georgia. If they trade back to No. 4, they still could have a shot at one of these two, but if Carter’s recent legal issues scare them off, then Tyree Wilson would be a great selection at the Indianapolis Colts’ spot.

The Bears are a relatively blank roster canvas on defense. The team was dead last in QB sacks last season with 20, and their leading sacker was rookie safety Jaquan Brisker with 4.0. That’s horrifying.

Taking Tyree Wilson early in the 2023 NFL Draft would be a great way to start building an identity on the defensive front. Last season, general manager Ryan Poles did a good job drafting back-end help with cornerback Kyler Gordon in the first round, Brisker in the second, and linebacker Jack Sanborn as an undrafted free agent.

Bringing in a massive defensive line anchor like Wilson can be the first step to the Bears getting back to a dominant defense, as they’ve had every time in their history that they’ve been good.

Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders spent $32 million (guaranteed) to bring Chandler Jones in last season. And after a disappointing 4.5 sacks last season, it’s time to admit that was a mistake.

Jones will be on the roster in 2023, as cutting him would cost the team $25.6 million for him not to play. But Jones is cut-able after the 2023 season, so that doesn’t disallow the Raiders from taking a defensive end.

The Raiders were 30th in sacks last season with 27, and drafting a DE to put opposite Maxx Crosby would help that a great deal. With Crosby drawing the majority of the attention, Tyree Wilson should be able to make an impact.

The biggest issue here is that there’s a good chance Wilson doesn’t make it to No. 7.

For the Texas Tech football star to drop to that point, quarterbacks Bryce Young, Will Levis, and C.J. Stroud would all have to go, as would Anderson and Carter. Then, one more player would have to leapfrog Wilson. That could be Florida QB Anthony Richardson or an offensive lineman like Peter Skowronski from Northwestern.

The Raiders may need a little luck, but especially after Richardson’s combine performance, Wilson slipping to No. 7 isn’t that outlandish.

Detroit Lions

Teams that draft the best players available in the NFL draft usually do better in the long term than teams that simply draft for need. Do the Lions have bigger needs than pass-rusher after taking Aidan Hutchinson, James Houston, and Josh Paschal last year? Yes.

Could Hutchinson and Tyree Wilson someday become the best defensive end duo since Justin Tuck and Osi Umenyiora or Dwight Freeney and Robert Mathis? Also, yes.

If the Texas Tech football star could fall to No. 7 (see above), he could obviously be available at No. 6, where the Lions could scoop him up.

Detroit is a franchise on the rise, trying to get as much talent into the building as possible at this point. With Hutchinson and Wilson as the every-down DEs and Houston as a pass-rush down specialist, the Lions could quickly gain the identity of one of the least fun pass-rushes to play in the NFL.

That is why the Lions are the best Tyree Wilson NFL draft fit.