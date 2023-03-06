The NFL Draft is always a huge moment for any franchise, whether it’s a team that’s rebuilding, contending, or looking for one last piece to complete the Super Bowl-winning puzzle. It’s an opportunity for any franchise to patch up holes in its roster and bolster its strengths even further. And for a team like the Chicago Bears, who finished with just three wins last season, the outcome of the 2023 NFL Draft could prove to be a watershed moment for a team that last won a Super Bowl in 1985.

Thus, it’s no surprise that Bears general manager Ryan Poles is emphasizing the importance of building through the draft; after nabbing the first overall selection in the upcoming draft, what the Bears decide to do with that selection would definitely go a long way towards dictating their future led by quarterback Justin Fields.

“I believe in building something to sustain success for a long period of time. To me that’s gotta be through the draft. This is just a chance to load up this team up with a bunch of opportunity and flexibility to do that,” Poles said, per Peter King’s Football Morning in America column from NBC Sports’ Pro Football Talk.

Bears GM Ryan Poles also stressed the importance of spearheading a franchise-wide 180-degree turn especially with new franchise infrastructure coming to usher in what he hopes to be a new era for the struggling franchise.

“It’s time for this organization. The [practice] facility and offices were just built. The new president [Kevin Warren] comes in, and we think in the same innovative way, I think. We’re in position to have a new stadium. Now, with this opportunity with the first pick, it feels like an opportunity to kind of heal some of the things that happened before and become a really good team. Everything feels right,” Poles added.

Many expect that the Bears would decide to trade away the first overall pick for a plethora of assets that would help them reach their goal of future contention. Bears fans will be hoping that quarterback Justin Fields make a humongous leap in 2023, lest they regret passing up on blue-chip QB prospects such as Bryce Young and CJ Stroud.