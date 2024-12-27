Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill floated the possibility of becoming an HBCU head coach once his NFL career is over. Hill, widely recognized as one of the fastest players in football, took to his X account (formerly Twitter) on Thursday evening to share his interest.

“Have my HBCU coaching gig ready,” Hill wrote in his post.

The comment comes amid an emerging trend of former NFL players transitioning into head coaching roles at HBCUs. The most recent example is DeSean Jackson, who is reportedly finalizing a deal to become head coach at Delaware State University.

Jeff Lightsy Jr. of Victory Formation Media broke the news of Jackson finalizing becoming head coach at Delaware State University.

“Just got a second source. Former #NFL Pro Bowler Desean Jackson will become the next Head Coach at Delaware State. S/O to @OffScript_Vidz with the help,” Lightsy wrote on his X account.

His story was later corroborated by sources including ESPN’s Pete Thamel and Scottay of Offscript TV.

“Desean Jackson and Delaware State are finalizing an agreement for him to take the head coaching job there, per ESPN sources. He did an on-campus interview in recent days and the sides are expected to come together in the near future,” Thamel wrote on X.

Jackson reportedly sees this opportunity as the realization of a long-standing dream to lead an HBCU football program, a sentiment shared by other former athletes who have pursued similar roles.

Deion Sanders, who enjoyed immense success as head coach at Jackson State, elevated the blueblood HBCU power to new heights before leaving to take the reins at Colorado in 2022. Eddie George has also made waves coaching at Tennessee State, where he led the team to a shared OVC-Big South championship and an FCS Playoffs berth.

Recently Michael Vick recently joined the fray, becoming the next head coach at Norfolk State University. Now, Jackson appears poised to lead Delaware State. If Hill follows through on his stated interest, he would join this growing list of NFL stars lending their expertise to the HBCU coaching ranks.

Hill’s potential as a coach is bolstered by his impressive football resume. A Super Bowl champion, Hill had a college journey that saw him play at Garden City Community College, Oklahoma State, and the University of West Alabama before being drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2016. Since entering the league, Hill has established himself as one of the NFL’s premier wide receivers, earning multiple Pro Bowl honors and setting himself apart as a game-changing talent.

Whether Tyreek Hill chooses to pursue this path in the near future will undoubtedly be a storyline to watch as HBCUs continue to make moves to be competitive in the ever-stratified college football landscape.