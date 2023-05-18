Tyson Fury ripped into UFC commentator Joe Rogan over his comments on how a fight between himself and Jon Jones would go.

Last month, Rogan stated how if there was a no rules barred fight between Jones — the current UFC heavyweight champion — and Fury, the reigning, undefeated WBC boxing heavyweight champion in a room, he’d always side with the former.

“No one thinks that Tyson Fury can beat Jon Jones in a fight,” Rogan said on his podcast. “No one thinks that. Tyson doesn’t think that. You want to talk about who’s the baddest man on the planet? If Jon Jones and Tyson Fury are locked into a room, I’m pushing all of my chips on black.

“Tyson Fury is an amazing boxer [but] he doesn’t have a f***ing chance in hell of making it out of that room. Zero chance, he would have to catch Jon immediately with one punch and I just don’t see that happening, man.”

It took a while for those comments to reach Fury’s radar as he was off social media, but once they did, he wasn’t pleased.

The Briton proceeded to blast Rogan for those comments on his Instagram story before stating he would not lose to any man on the planet if he was stuck in a room with them.

“I’m the baddest man on the planet,” Fury started. “I heard Joe Rogan say something about me the other day and I’ve been off of all social media and didn’t reply to the little p***y. Little f*****g midget, bald-headed midget. I heard him say Jon Jones could f**k me up if we were in a room together.

“I don’t think so. Not a man born from their mother could f**k me up in a room on our own. Whatever happens in that room, I’ll be walking out — not a f*****g problem.”

‼️ Tyson Fury ripping into Joe Rogan on Instagram today, calling him a “little p***y” and a “f***ing bald-headed midget” after his recent comments regarding Fury vs Jon Jones… [🎥 @Tyson_Fury] pic.twitter.com/otSpJhzSQR — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) May 18, 2023

While there’s nothing wrong with Fury being confident in his chances against any fighter in the world — especially considering he’s one of the best heavyweight boxers of his generation — there is a very clear reason why MMA fighters go into boxing rather than the other way around.