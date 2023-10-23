The big day is nearly here as Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou step in the ring on Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for a massive crossover fight. Ahead of the highly-anticipated bout, Fury, who typically prepares for six weeks before a fight, said that he's actually doubled that amount due to the mismatch that Ngannou is due to his background.

Via TNT Sports:

“This is why I’m putting in a 12-week training camp instead of a six-week camp, which I have usually done for [Deontay] Wilder and [Dillian] Whyte. I’m giving Francis 100 percent focus, I have to prepare more because he isn’t a boxer and is coming from a different background. With normal boxers, it’s going to come from the same angle. He’s got an awkward style, so [punches] might come from different directions. I have to be prepared for that and that's why I'm giving him 100 percent respect.”

That certainly makes sense for Fury. He's not used to a fighter like Ngannou therefore the training regimen has needed to be longer and more unique. But despite the former UFC star's sheer strength, Tyson Fury is still a big favorite to win Saturday. After all, he's never lost in his career and will go down as one of the best to ever do it.

One thing that is quite refreshing to see is the respect between the two. They've both praised each other and know this fight is going to be massive for the growth of boxing while opening up more doors for UFC fighters to potentially crossover and step in the ring. Plus, the number of fans who will be watching this weekend is going to be out of this world.

Should be good.