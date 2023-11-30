U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy and actor Da'Vinchi stopped by Hampton University on their "We Are Made to Connect" mental health tour

Dr. Vivek Murthy, the United States Surgeon General, stopped at Hampton University on Nov. 29. Hampton was the last destination on his college mental health tour. Murthy partnered with actor and mental health advocate Da'Vinchi on their “We Are Made to Connect” college tour.

The tour is yet another instance of mental health support demonstrated by Hampton. Earlier in the month, the school hosted actress Taraji P. Henson as she initiated her She Care Wellness Pods program on campus.

“I am thrilled to embark on the We Are Made to Connect Tour and speak to young people about healthy relationships and their impact on metal health,” Murthy said. “Loneliness is a widespread national health problem – one that impacts young Americans at surprisingly high rates. Just like exercise and nutrition, our relationships with one another are fundamental components of our overall health and well-being. The tour and connection challenge will help students learn how to better incorporate moments of connection into their daily lives.”

Can't think of a better final stop on my “We Are #MadeToConnect” Tour than @_HamptonU! Come join @daVinchijuste and me in the Student Center at 3:55 PM for a conversation about #MentalHealth and the power of connection in your everyday life. pic.twitter.com/qJg1EMzcBY — Dr. Vivek Murthy, U.S. Surgeon General (@Surgeon_General) November 29, 2023

The “We Are Made to Connect” College tour is in full swing!! The @Surgeon_General and @daVinchijuste are engaging in an in-depth conversation on not only mental wellness, but the impact that social media has on one’s mind. #hamptonhealth 💙⚓️ pic.twitter.com/Ur8rggnFLH — Hampton University (@_HamptonU) November 29, 2023

Earlier on the trip, Murthy stopped at Duke University to talk with men's basketball coach Jon Scheyer. The tour also made trips to the University of Washington, the University of Texas, Arizona State University, Brooklyn, NY, and Drexel University.