Adam Clayton doesn't want Europe fans to get their hopes up for shows anytime soon. U2 is at the Sphere, and unfortunately, there's only one in the world at the moment.

Only “One” Sphere

Speaking to Ciara Lawrence on the Pink Sparkle podcast, Clayton seemed pessimistic that U2 will play in Europe soon.

“I think [that] until they build a Sphere in Europe, which doesn't exist at the moment, this is really a show that only works in this kind of environment,” Clayton said. “Because a lot of the imagery is specifically designed — it's a tech thing — for that screen and that equipment.

“And the reconfigure that in a different situation is hard to do,” he added.

He also made it clear that U2 hopes that thanks to the success of their Sphere shows will lead to more being made. There was one being planned for London before that fell through (for now).

And he's right. Having seen the show, the mind-bending visuals are meant for the Sphere. That doesn't mean they can't play Achtung Baby songs elsewhere, but the Sphere show is intended for the unique high-tech venue.

U2 was the first band to play at the Sphere. They opened the venue on September 29, 2023, and have dates running through February 18, 2024.

During their shows, U2 plays Achtung Baby in full for the very first time. Adam Clayton plays with his bandmates Bono and The Edge. Larry Mullen Jr. is not present during these shows, however. Bram van den Berg is filling in for him while he recovers from health issues.