Larry Mullen Jr., who founded U2, will not be playing the Sphere shows in Las Vegas. Lead singer Bono provided an update on the drummer in a new interview.

During CBS Mornings' interview with Bono and The Edge, the former gave an update on their drummer. Mullen did play on the studio version of their upcoming single, “Atomic City,” and filmed the music video. However, as he's recovering from surgery, he won't be at the Sphere. Dutch drummer Bram van den Berg will fill in for Mullen during the residency.

“He was playing so well,” said The Edge of Mullen. “He played on the track and just sounds amazing. So we're very happy and delighted. ”

“He killed it, but it nearly killed him,” Bono interjected with a smile. “So if you see him on a stretcher, you'll know he died for rock ‘n' roll.”

On a more serious note, the U2 frontman said, “He's feeling good. And he can see a way back to fitness, but it's going to take time.”

This uncharted territory for U2. They have always been a united bunch, with the exception of Adam Clayton missing a show in 1993. However, Larry Mullen Jr. must have gave his blessing to have Bram van den Berg fill in. Hopefully, he will be back sooner than later and fully get the band back together.

U2 will be celebrating their hit 1991 album, Achtung Baby, with the Sphere shows. They will play the album in full for the first time — something they did with The Joshua Tree in 2017 and 2019.