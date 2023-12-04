U2 and Bono performed the Pogues' song, 'A Rainy Day in Soho,' during a recent Sphere gig as a tribute to the late Shane MacGowan.

During U2's return to the Sphere this weekend, Bono paid tribute to the late Shane MacGowan.

A Rainy Night in Vegas

What began as a snippet became a full performance of the Pogues' “A Rainy Night in Soho” during U2's December 1 performance. As the band concluded its performance of “All I Want Is You,” Bono began singing the verses of “A Rainy Night in Soho.”

At the beginning of the performance, you can still hear The Edge, Adam Clayton, and Bram van den Berg playing “All I Want Is You's” chord progression. “I've been loving you a long time/Down all the years, down all the days,” he began. “And I cried for all your troubles/Smiled at your funny little ways.”

The band is familiar with the song. During early shows on their “Joshua Tree” anniversary tour, U2 would walk out to “A Rainy Night in Soho.”

Shane MacGowan was the lead singer of the Pogues. He passed away on November 30 at the age of 65. “A Rainy Night in Soho” was released in 1986 on the band's EP Poguetry in Motion.

U2 just resumed their shows at the Sphere after nearly a month off. Their shows on December 1 and 2 didn't feature many changes to the setlist, with the MacGowan tribute being the most notable change.

Their Sphere residency began on September 29. The residency, titled U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere, celebrates their 1991 album, Achtung Baby. U2 plays the album in full for the very first time.

Bono, The Edge, and Adam Clayton are joined by Bram van den Berg for the residency. U2 drummer Larry Mullen Jr. is recovering from health issues.