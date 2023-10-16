U2 is making a huge decision regarding their Las Vegas residency at the Sphere.

The show must go on

The Las Vegas Review Journal is reporting that the band is expected to extend its residency, properly titled U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere, “at least into January.”

As of now, U2's schedule sees them play shows at the Sphere until December 16. Initially, just a handful of dates were announced. Due to demand, a bevy of more dates were announced and brought the show total up to 25.

The Review Journal added that an official announcement from U2 can be expected “within the week.”

This news shouldn't be a huge surprise. Variety had previously reported that the band already has an option in place to continue playing shows at the Sphere for two more years.

U2 is the inaugural act at the Sphere. They are playing their 1991 album, Achtung Baby, in full for the very first time. Utilizing the high-tech screens for mind-blowing visuals, their shows are a spectacle like no other.

ClutchPoints attended the residency's second show, giving the show a grade of an A. Whilst Las Vegas seems to be the place for artist's to end their career, U2 feels like its tapping into something new. They have always pushed the boundaries of what concerts can be. From their utilization of B-stages, to having long LED screens in the middle of an arena. The Sphere is a completely new animal and sees U2 in their natural habitat.

Larry Mullen Jr. is not performing with Bono, The Edge, and Adam Clayton. Bram van den Berg is filling in for the legendary drummer during these initial shows.

U2: UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere will continue through December 16.