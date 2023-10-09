Lady Gaga was in the house for U2's show at the Sphere on October 8. She was seen bopping to one of the band's biggest hits.

Multiple videos have surfaced of Lady Gaga enjoying U2's concert. The first, posted by @ladygaganownet on X, sees the singer dancing like nobody's watching to “Beautiful Day,” the hit single from U2's 2000 album, All That You Can't Leave Behind. Granted, this is one of U2's most famous songs, so it's not surprising that she knew the song. But that said, she was really into it almost like a die-hard U2 fan.

VIDEO: Lady Gaga at the U2 show at The Sphere in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/EJvI4lWKRe — Lady Gaga Now 🃏 (@ladygaganownet) October 8, 2023

Another video, this one also posted by the same X account, showed Lady Gaga getting back into her section as the iconic guitar notes of “Where the Streets Have No Name” were played.

New video of Lady Gaga at the U2 concert at The Sphere in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/Uo9mlvJcYQ — Lady Gaga Now 🃏 (@ladygaganownet) October 9, 2023

U2 and Lady Gaga have some history. The band was joined by the latter in 2015 during a show at Madison Square Garden on their “iNNOCENCE + eXPERIENCE” tour to play their Oscar-nominated song, “Ordinary Love.” Lady Gaga also contributed backing vocals to their song “Summer of Love” from 2017's Songs of Experience.

In addition to attending the U2 show, Lady Gaga was seen at Katy Perry's show in Las Vegas as well.

U2 is currently embarking on their first concert residency. They are opening the new high-tech venue, the MSG Sphere. During the shows, U2 is playing their iconic 1991 album, Achtung Baby, in full for the first time. Drummer Bram van den Berg is joining the band for the residency, meaning Larry Mullen Jr. is missing the shows. This is due to his recovery from health issues.